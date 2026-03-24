This is part four of “My Color Pilgrimage,” a five-part series on the wonderful world of color. Read the introduction, part one, part two, and part three.

Artists often have signature colors. Picasso had his Blue Period and his Rose Period. Vermeer’s colors were blue and lemon yellow; Vincent Van Gogh also used (a very different) blue and yellow; Yves Klein is known for his blue. The Beatles had their Red Album, Blue Album, White Album. Rosanne Cash, the step-daughter of country music star June Carter Cash, recalled that June loved a particular shade so much that she called it “June-blue.”

This isn’t just true for artists.