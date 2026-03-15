In my book The Happiness Project, I made a list of my Twelve Personal Commandments—the overarching precepts I use to guide my thoughts and actions.

My Eighth Personal Commandment is to “Identify the problem.” That is, when I’m annoyed, angered, or frustrated, I pause to ask myself, “What exactly is the problem here?”

“Identify the problem” seems like such an obvious thing to do! Yet grasping this idea was a real happiness-project breakthrough for me.

When I pinpoint the actual source of the problem, it’s much easier to see how to solve it. Even if that solution isn’t simple, it’s clearer.

Photo by Markus Winkler via Unsplash

But it’s harder to do this than it sounds. In my experience, people—including me—often skip this essential step.

We realize something is wrong, or that we’re unhappy, but we have only a vague sense of what the actual problem is. And because we don’t pinpoint the specific problem—the specific source of our bad feeling—we’re often not very effective when we try to address that problem.

You might think, “This doesn’t make any sense. If I have a problem, how it is possible that I haven’t identified it?”

The fact is, I’ve found that it’s surprisingly easy to misdiagnose a problem—I assume that I’m feeling lousy about a situation for one reason, when in fact my bad feelings arise from a completely different source. Or I assume that one kind of solution will work, when that solution only applies to a completely different kind of problem.

Here’s an example: Throughout my childhood, I thought I hated to exercise. I dreaded gym class. In high school, I played in team sports, because I liked being on a team, but I hated the actual sports part of it. I thought of myself as a true “couch potato,” someone who never wanted to exercise.

But at a certain point I finally realized: I don’t like games. I don’t enjoy any games! The only game that I enjoy playing is the card game Uno. And I’m terrible at sports! I have no eye-hand coordination, and I’m slow.

And when I realized that, I also realized that while I don’t like playing games or sports, I don’t mind exercising. And once I realized that, over the years, I’ve consistently exercised by walking, running, doing the Stairmaster, doing high-intensity weight-training, doing therapeutic yoga. No games, no competition, no coordination. Just exercise. When I identified the actual problem, I was able to find ways to exercise without the sports or the games.

These days, I try to discipline myself to ask, “What’s actually bugging me? What’s the real problem here?”

When I take the time to pinpoint the actual source of my problem, I’m much better at spotting solutions, and while those solutions aren’t always easy, they’re much more effective.

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Anne Lamott Can’t Stop Talking About…

I have a claim to fame: Years ago, for my college roommate’s wedding, I was a bridesmaid alongside the brilliant, hilarious, deeply insightful writer Anne Lamott. I was so awestruck that I don’t think I said more than two sentences to her—so it’s a great pleasure now to be able to talk to her easily.

Anne Lamott is the author of 20.5 books. Her newest book, Good Writing: 36 Ways to Improve Your Sentences, (out March 17) is a collaboration with her husband Neal Allen. She also writes the Substack newsletter Hallelujah Anyway.

I asked Annie what she’s recommending most these days. Here’s what she said:

Books: Everyone everywhere should read everything by Barbara Kingsolver, although for us writers, she is so great that while we feel grateful to the beautiful rides, she is so much better than the rest of us that her soulful and deeply human excellence can be daunting. She makes me feel bitter that I am not her, but also thrilled and nourished. [Gretchen: I read Demon Copperhead last year, and loved it.]

People who want to or mean to write should read the new writing book my current husband and I wrote, Good Writing.

TV Shows: I mostly watch dark Scandinavian detective shows (The Bridge, Wallandar, etc.). I also get hooked on medical shows, currently Chicago Med, so I can help my GP make diagnoses related to A.G.E. Syndrome. She is always interested in my best guesses, which usually involve tumors or blood clots. Sometimes prolapse.

Newsletters: I love Rebecca Solnit’s “Meditations in an Emergency,” which is brilliantly informative on our current political crisis, and so comforting. Her words fill me with hope. Also Heather Cox Richardson’s “Letters From an American.” And of course my fellow bridesmaid Gretchen Rubin’s “Five Things Making Me Happy.”

Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.