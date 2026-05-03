A few years ago, I was lucky enough to make a trip to France with my daughter, and while there, we visited Giverny, the village in Normandy where Impressionist painter Claude Monet lived and worked for decades.

We visited Monet’s former home and flower garden, and we walked around his famous water garden. That water garden is featured in dozens of Monet’s most famous masterpieces, which show the trees reflecting in the water, the arched bridge, and of course, the water lilies. It is unbelievably beautiful.

What I hadn’t known, however, was that Monet created this pond.

Photo by Orkhan Farmanli via Unsplash

In the 1890’s, he acquired land, and after a lot of argument and objections, got permission from the local authorities to divert water from an arm of the River Epte, so that it would run in front of his home. The pond created by this diversion became his famous water garden.

He built that Japanese-inspired wooden footbridge. He planted the wisteria that covers it. He planted the water lilies that cover the surface of the water.

What’s interesting to me is how much effort Monet dedicated to giving himself the conditions in which he wanted to work, and to give himself the inspiration he sought.

I’d assumed that these scenes painted by Monet occurred around him naturally, like the stacks of hay, fields of poppies, or cathedrals that are so well known from his work. But that wasn’t the case.

Just as Charles Darwin went to a lot of trouble to create a “Thinking Path” around his country house, so that he could conveniently walk and think several times a day, Claude Monet built the landscape he wished to paint.

For me, this is a good reminder that we shouldn’t assume that the environment in which we find ourselves will supply what we need to do our best work. It may take us a lot of time, energy, and money to shape our own conditions, and that effort may well be worth it.

Manoush Zomorodi Can’t Stop Talking About

Manoush Zomorodi is a journalist, author, and podcast host whose work sits at the intersection of technology, human behavior, and what it means to live well in the digital age. Her new book, Body Electric, draws on a landmark clinical trial with 23,000 participants to explore how our screen-saturated lives are reshaping our bodies—and what we can do about it.

I asked Manoush what she’s recommending most these days. Here’s what she said:

Book: Breath by James Nestor Nestor’s deep dive into the lost science of breathing completely changed how I think about my body. It also piqued my curiosity enough that I ended up writing a whole chapter in my own book about how our screen-heavy lives are quietly wrecking the way we breathe. Podcast: Design Matters with Debbie Millman It started as a show about branding and visual design, but over 20 years it’s evolved into something richer: a meditation on what it means to design a life. Debbie’s interviews are long, intimate, and surprisingly emotional. A masterclass in curiosity. Newsletter: I have two, and they appeal to completely different sides of my personality. Today in Tabs by Rusty rounds up the daily chaos of the internet with a snarky, analytical wit that speaks directly to my Gen-X soul. Laura Olin’s semi-weekly newsletter is the quieter antidote; same internet, but she finds the warmth and wonder in it. Together they give me the full picture.

Manoush also hosts NPR’s TED Radio Hour and is the creator of large-scale participatory journalism projects that turn audiences into experimenters, including the wildly successful Bored and Brilliant. Her previous book of the same name established her signature approach: making listeners and readers part of the investigation. Find her at ManoushZ.com, on Substack at Manoush Minutes, on Instagram, and on LinkedIn.

Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.