I had a terrific conversation with Christene Barberich, co-founder and former editor-in-chief of Refinery29, who now advises and writes the fascinating Substack newsletter A Tiny Apt. about space, style, and secondhand living. I absolutely loved talking with her about our Secrets of Adulthood.

You can watch the replay of our conversation and read some of my favorite moments below.

Choose Adaptation Over Compromise

This “secret” comes from Christene’s experiences living in small spaces—her Brooklyn apartment is 750 square feet, and she recently built a 650-square-foot cabin—which taught her that constraints don’t limit us. When you don’t have the option of throwing more space or more stuff at a problem, you have to get creative. You adapt.

This reminded me of the “yes, and” principle from improv. Compromise means both parties accept a partial “no,” but adaptation gives a different answer.

Adaptation means building something new together—something that couldn’t have existed without the constraint.

One of my one Secrets of Adulthood is that it’s easier to make decisions when resources are scarce. Too much of anything (space, choices, budget) can actually paralyze us. Constraint forces clarity.

Return to Things

This second “secret” from Christene really struck a chord with me.

She talked about how the minimalism movement missed something important. Possessions are more than their physical presence—they have a history, the way they were made, the memories and aspirations attached to them.

“There’s something about collections of things that don’t make me think about the things—they make me think about the life.”

This is an important distinction. Some people are simplicity-lovers (bare surfaces, one rosebud in a vase), and others are abundance-lovers (profusion, collections, lots going on). Neither is right or wrong—we just need to understand which we are.

Another Way to Know Yourself Better

I loved Christene’s description of going to thrift shops as being like going to the library. Her visits are not driven by trends or algorithms; she’s not looking for specific items. Instead, she goes with eyes open, ready to be visited by serendipity.

I love walking through thrift shops, though I never buy anything. I couldn’t quite explain why I found it so peaceful, but this conversation helped me realize: “It’s arranged by fate, not by the Dewey Decimal System.”

Christene also shared this terrific quote from an interview with Brian Eno:

“The most important thing you can ever do is know what you like.”

Thrift shops offer us a chance to discover our preferences without the noise of marketing, trends, or other people’s opinions. It’s a way of knowing ourselves.

Thanks so much to Christene for joining me for this fascinating conversation.

