Summer is on its way, and summer is a time that we associate—even as adults—with freedom and fun.

One of my most surprising Secrets of Adulthood is: What’s fun for other people may not be fun for you—and vice versa. Something that is fun for me might not be fun for you.

This Secret of Adulthood is surprising (even though it may seem obvious), because we so often assume that we “should” find something fun. It’s fun to play Monopoly or pickleball, or hike outside, or go shopping, or jump in a pool—right? But many people don’t enjoy those “fun” activities. We all have to figure out what’s fun for us.

As with all happiness pursuits, self-knowledge is crucial. We have to understand our own temperament, personality, and preferences to know what activities we truly enjoy.

When I gave up the fantasy that I “should” find certain activities fun, I freed myself up to focus on what I truly enjoyed. This took some real self-reflection.

For instance, I realized how much I love to read children’s and young-adult literature. During my first happiness project, this self-knowledge prompted me to start a kidlit book club.

Today I’m a member of two large and active children’s literature groups—so many people wanted to join that the group got too big and had to split in two! These groups are enormous engines of happiness for me. I love reading and talking about these books.

Also, they’ve inspired many of my Secrets of Adulthood. Perhaps because I’ve reread them so many times, and also because they come from my childhood, I often find myself reflecting on passages from children’s novels. For example, the book All-of-a-Kind Family reminded me that one of the greatest luxuries is the luxury of giving. (You can listen to me tell the full story here.)

A new series about finding more fun

For the month of May, I’m offering an exclusive series for paid subscribers about an activity I find deeply fun: reading children’s and young adult literature. Every Wednesday, I’ll send out a post about play, reading, and the Secrets of Adulthood I’ve learned from children’s books.

The series begins with a post about how to have fun that’s actually fun for you. Throughout the month I’ll share reasons why adults might consider reading children’s literature, some of my favorite children’s books, and practical recommendations for bringing more joy to your reading life. The series also includes my best tips for starting your own reading group (of any genre), paired with a downloadable resource of creative book club ideas. Plus, each weekly post will include a prompt inviting readers to join the discussion in the comments. I love hearing from you—and we can all learn from each other.

If you’d like to join this series but aren’t yet a paid subscriber, upgrade your subscription to receive the exclusive content. When you upgrade, you’ll also get access to all paid subscriber posts in the archives.

Children’s literature is for everyone. But whether or not you’re interested in reading kidlit, this series is for anyone who’s interested in learning what kinds of activities they truly find fun.