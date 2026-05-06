Secrets of Adulthood

Secrets of Adulthood

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Wendy Frank's avatar
Wendy Frank
6h

I love this so much!!!! :) I am still trying (endlessly) to start a children's literature book group.

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Readingroberts's avatar
Readingroberts
8h

I’m so excited about this!

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