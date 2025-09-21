Taking the 30,000 Foot View
My conversation with Jen Hatmaker about preemptive regret, taking control of our time, and choosing the bigger life
My longtime friend Jen Hatmaker joins us today. She’s a bestselling author and award-winning podcaster. Her newest book, AWAKE: A Memoir hits shelves September 23, 2025, and chronicles her journey through the shocking end of her 26-year marriage and surprising, thrilling reinvention. I couldn’t wait to hear her Secrets of Adulthood.
You can watch the rep…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Secrets of Adulthood to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.