I love a clever podcast title, and I love the TV show Parks and Recreation, so one podcast title that I love is Literally! With Rob Lowe. In the show Parks and Recreation, Lowe played the character Chris Traeger (Upholder, by the way) who constantly says “Literally!”

I must say—somewhat to my surprise—I’m a big fan of Rob Lowe’s writing. He’s famous for starring in many well-known movies and TV shows, and you don’t expect a major actor to be a thoughtful writer, but I’ve been surprised by how perceptive and unexpected his insights are.

He’s had a crazy life, and he has seen and learned a lot.

In his book Love Life, Rob Lowe tells a story about a time when he was working with Amy Adams. Amy Adams is the wonderful actor who would later star in movies such as Enchanted, American Hustle, and Doubt. She has received multiple Oscar nominations.

Photo by Alexander Dummer via Unsplash

Lowe recounts a time when he was the star of a CBS drama Dr. Vegas that he hoped would be a big success. Amy Adams got fired off the show. This was a big disappointment for him, because he wanted to work with her—and also obviously for her. They told Lowe that “Amy Adams isn’t sexy enough to be the love interest.”

Rob Lowe observes,

Amy had planned on starring with me on a hopefully big CBS drama and suddenly, that was over. So she was able to have a meeting on a movie she would have been otherwise unavailable for. The movie was Junebug , and she got the part. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination. It launched her into the A-list. The Dr. Vegas disaster was her gift. Sometimes you have to get fired to get hired.

If you’ve never seen Junebug, run out and see it. It’s a brilliant, surprising movie, one of my very favorites.

And Rob Lowe is right. We never know what’s good luck, or what’s bad luck. Sometimes you have to get fired to get hired.

