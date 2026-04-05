When conversation is lagging, and I’m trying to spark an interesting discussion, I sometimes pose a thought-provoking question. “If you had to choose a new name for yourself, what would you choose?” “What’s the naughtiest thing you ever did—and was it worth it?” “In a restaurant, why do we feel bad if we order the same item from the menu?”

Here’s a question that I’ve been asking lately: “In 1967, Lila Acheson Wallace funded a multi-million-dollar endowment so that the Metropolitan Museum could display enormous arrangements of fresh flowers in the Great Hall. What do you think of that choice of spending?”

an autumn flower arrangement in the Great Hall

It’s an interesting question, and I’ve asked it several times. People give many different answers. For instance:

In a world full of suffering, injustice, and need, that money should have been spent to alleviate pain.

That money should have been spent to buy a piece of art that would endure forever, rather than on flowers that bloom and fade and must be replaced.

It’s a beautiful and elevated way to spend that money—to bring life, color, and an air of welcome to the Great Hall of the Met.

I visit the Met every day, and I love seeing the five huge arrangements there. I enjoy watching the flowers change each week and through the seasons. My mother loves these arrangements, too, so I often take a photo and send it to her. It’s a wordless way for us to share a moment of connection.

I’m still not quite sure what I think. As I walk by, I often recall Lear’s words in Shakespeare’s King Lear:

O, reason not the need: our basest beggars Are in the poorest thing superfluous; Allow not nature more than nature’s needs, Man’s life’s as cheap as beast’s…

The point of this conversation isn’t to arrive at the “right” answer, one that everyone agrees with, but to have a conversation about values, which helps us to draw closer to other people.

What do you think?

Leave a comment

Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.