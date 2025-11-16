I had such a wonderful conversation with Priya Parker—facilitator, strategic advisor, acclaimed author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters, and executive producer and host of the New York Times podcast, Together Apart. It was so much fun talking to her about her Secrets of Adulthood.

You can watch the replay of our conversation and read some of my favorite moments below.

Host the gathering you actually want to attend

So often, we approach hosting as a “should” or an obligation. We worry about the perfect dishware, the fancy house, or doing things “right.” Priya’s first Secret of Adulthood suggests that we flip this completely on its head. She encourages us to find the thing that we’re craving or curious about and use that as the inspiration to gather.

Priya shared a terrific example of a woman who found hosting inspiration from a tomato tart recipe. She really wanted to make this tomato tart, so she invited six friends over. She hand-drew tomato invitations (because she likes to draw), used her grandmother’s china (because she wanted to), asked everyone to dress in red, and posed a question during dinner: “When did you feel like a tomato this week?” All of this festivity came together in just four days.

We discussed how coordination and logistics can really prevent us from each other. But by focusing on hosting the gathering you want to attend, it can help lower the stakes.

Whether it’s a tomato tart dinner or a pickleball tournament with friends, the important thing is that it brings us together.

Self-help might get you through the morning, but group-help will get you through a lifetime

This “secret” points out that self-help doesn’t give us the skills to handle our deepest collective challenges. We’re drowning in apps, books, and tools to improve ourselves as individuals—tracking our steps, our sugar intake, our meditation minutes. But we’re not learning the skills to navigate group life. Things like practicing hosting or learning how to be the person who helps create a ritual for moments no one thought about—an adoption, a moment of divorce, etc.

I shared the example of how much I love wearing and seeing others in New York City with their “I Voted” sticker. It’s a simple ritual, but it creates shared identity, signals civic-mindedness, and fills me with such hope and a feeling of community. Someone at City Hall really understood how to ritualize this deeply important civic practice!

Knowing how to create a shared experience is a learnable skill, but we have to aspire to it.

Priya’s advice for how to cultivate this skill? Become a good question asker. We can get curious about asking questions in a group setting where everyone would be interested in answering and everyone would be interested in hearing each other’s answers. She calls these “magical questions” because they have a way of breaking open the room.

The Role of Relationships in a Happy Life

One of my own Secrets of Adulthood? When in doubt about how to spend our time, energy, or money, spend it on relationships.

When you spend your time, energy, or money on relationships, it creates a virtuous cycle by creating deeper connections and shared experiences.

We also talked about the importance of showing appreciation for the people who bring us together.

Everyone needs appreciation. But be specific.

Don’t just say “thanks for hosting”—say what you loved about the conversation, what made you laugh, who you were glad to meet.

Priya explained that one of the leading indicators of friendships and groups dying is when people feel there’s an imbalance—like they’re the only one holding the thread. Research shows the number-one factor in nurturing long-term group commitment is that everyone feels they’re meaningfully contributing and getting something out of it.

It’s not always about equal effort; it’s about feeling seen and valued.

Thanks so much to Priya for joining me in this fascinating conversation. I had so much fun.

For more of Priya’s work, be sure to check out Group Life here on Substack. It’s a terrific newsletter for learning how to gather well, hold healthy conflict, and build vibrant, resilient, meaningful groups people want to be a part of.

And if you enjoyed our conversation, consider subscribing so you’ll be alerted when I go live with other writers and thinkers to discuss their Secrets of Adulthood.