This is the final post of “My Color Pilgrimage,” a five-part series on the wonderful world of color. Read the introduction, part one, part two, part three, and part four.

Color informs us about the present—that bright red means that an apple is now ripe—and color also recalls memories. We glimpse a swatch of wallpaper saved from a long-vanished childhood bedroom, we lift the top of a new box of sixty-four Crayola crayons, we see the black and white of an Oreo—and memories come flooding back.

The colors of childhood

Many of my favorite playthings featured colors: Lite-Brite, with its glowing tubes of color; Colorforms, with brightly colored shapes stuck against black backgrounds; wooden Cuisenaire rods in math lessons; my sets of Caran d’Ache pencils; my beloved mood ring. I loved to fiddle with our TV’s color settings and to experiment with food dye.

One of my own most vivid childhood color memories is the uncanny, icy blue that lit the shelves of fine china in Hall’s department store. (In retail, blue is often used to signal “Don’t touch” around very expensive or fragile objects.)

As a child, I loved reading The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and the other books about Oz. In those stories, Dorothy leaves the great gray prairie to come to the land of Oz, with its Yellow Brick Road, where the land of the Munchkins is blue, yellow for the Winkies, red for Quadlings, green for the Emerald City, and purple for the Gillikins.

What colors are remembered?