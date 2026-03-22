I’ve been traveling a lot lately, and I’ve noticed the presence of companion animals.

And I learned a fact that absolutely delighted me.

It turns out that just as some people have emotional-support animals, some animals have emotional-support animals!

Apparently, this is particularly true of thoroughbred racehorses.

Why? Because racehorses are often high-strung and prone to anxiety, especially before a big race like the Kentucky Derby.

So, to help soothe their nerves and provide companionship, many racehorses are paired with smaller companion animals such as goats, ponies, donkeys, cats, dogs, pigs—even chickens.

Photo by Laura Roberts via Unsplash

These “barn buddies” help the horses stay relaxed and also help reduce stress behaviors like pacing and head bobbing.

For instance, one of the most famous champion racehorses was the horse Seabiscuit, and Seabiscuit had several animal companions: a serene, retired Montana cow pony named Pumpkin, a little stray spotted dog named Pocatell, and a spider-monkey named Jo-Jo.

Sometimes racehorses will even refuse to race or train if they’re apart from their animal buddy.

Learning about this pattern reminds me, yet again, of the importance of relationships. It’s true for racehorses, and it’s true for people: loving, reliable companionship makes us happier.

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Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.