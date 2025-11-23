Here in the United States, we’re in the season of Thanksgiving, and while sometimes overshadowed by discussions of turkeys, cranberry sauce, the Macy’s Parade, and football, at its core, this holiday is about giving thanks.

I love the excellent novel Oh, William! (Amazon, Bookshop) by Elizabeth Strout. I loved many passages in the book, and one particularly stuck out to me. I read and re-read this passage, because I love this beautiful example of loving action—and the bittersweet pain of unexpressed thankfulness.

In the novel, the main character is Lucy Barton (a character whom you may know if you’ve read some of Strout’s other novels). Lucy grew up in dire poverty, with an abusive father and a distant, difficult mother.

In the first chapters of the novel Oh, William!, Lucy recounts that when she was seventeen years old, she won a full scholarship to college. When the time came to leave for school, she packed her clothes in two grocery bags and a box, and her guidance counselor, Mrs. Nash, picked her up from her house and drove her to school.

Several pages later, Lucy reflects on that day with Mrs. Nash:

As we drove along she suddenly pulled off the turnpike and drove to a shopping mall, and tapping my arm she said, “Get out, get out,” and we got out and went into the mall and then she put a hand on my shoulder and looked into my eyes and said, “In ten years, Lucy, you can pay me back, okay?”

On that trip to the mall, she bought Lucy shirts, skirts, blouses, underwear, jeans, and a suitcase, and before they packed the new clothes in the suitcase, Mrs. Nash took out a tiny pair of scissors and cut off all the price tags.

Photo by Cande cop via Unsplash.

Lucy continues,

In ten years she had died; it was a car accident that killed her, so I never paid her back and I have never forgotten her.

She recalls,

When we got to the college that day I said to Mrs. Nash, sort of jokingly, “Can I pretend you’re my mother?” And she looked surprised and then said, “Of course, you can, Lucy!” And even though I never called her Mom, when she went into the dorm with me she was nice to people and I think they thought she was my mother. I will always—oh, always!—I will always love that woman.

From the novel, we don’t know if Lucy ever told Mrs. Nash that she loved her, or that she had always remembered that day.

And as I thought about it, it seemed to me that if Lucy never thanked Mrs. Nash, or mentioned that day again, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Sometimes when we’re the most thankful—when that feeling goes deepest—it’s very hard to express it, or even mention it.

Perhaps that’s a good thing to keep in mind, if we wonder why someone has never thanked us for something we’ve done.

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.