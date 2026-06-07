I love to see people doing the right thing, and I love to see virtue rewarded. For both those reasons, I love this story from former Deputy Attorney General of Maryland Thiru Vignarajah.

In 2019, I spoke on a panel called “Life After Clerking” about my career after clerking for Justice O’Connor.

After me, Thiru Vignarajah spoke. Thiru is the son of immigrants from Sri Lanka and grew up in Baltimore. After Harvard Law School, where he was the Harvard Law Review president, he clerked for Judge Calabresi on the Second Circuit and for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. He did a bunch of other things like being an Assistant U.S. attorney and running for mayor of Baltimore.

He told a story about something that happened during his clerkship with Judge Calabresi, something that made a big impression on him—and on me, too.

Photo by Wesley Tingey via Unsplash

But before I tell you this story, here are two bits of background:

If you don’t happen to know the backstory of all the federal judges, Guido Calabresi is a legendary person. He’s an eminent legal scholar who has been on the Yale Law School faculty for sixty years, my husband Jamie and I were lucky to be students there when he was serving as the famous and beloved Dean. He’s also a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, where Thiru clerked for him. Despite all this, Guido insists that everyone call him “Guido.” Thiru mentions that the litigant was “pro se.” “Pro se” is Latin for “in one’s own behalf,” and it’s the legal term for people who represent themselves, instead of having a lawyer. This is almost always a very bad idea.

Here’s the transcript of Thiru telling the story. You can also listen to him tell it on C-SPAN (minutes 47:00-48:20).

I remembered a case early on where there’s a lawyer from the Justice Department…[it] was an immigration case. The immigrant was pro se; the Justice Department lawyer plainly had the better of the argument, and the question that Judge Calabresi had asked…was, “Counselor, we understand the Justice Department’s position, but isn’t there another way that this asylum seeker could have gotten asylum? Isn’t there another parallel provision?” And the lawyer, she said, “Yes, your honor. In fact, I’ve advised my opponent that he could, in fact, apply if this doesn’t prevail, and perhaps obtain relief.” And [Judge Calabresi] interrupted and said [to the government lawyer], “Can you sit down for just a moment? Can you ask the pro se litigant to come back up?” And he said [to the pro se litigant], “Is it true that the Justice Department lawyer actually shared that with you?” And [the pro se litigant] said, “Yes. She said, you should continue with your appeal, but if I don’t get this, there may be a parallel route.” And then [Judge Calabresi] called the lawyer back up there, and he said… “It’s nice to be reminded that you don’t work for the Department of Deportation, you don’t work for the Department of Convictions. You work for the Department of Justice.” And he then wrote a letter of commendation to the Justice Department for what this person had done.

What a thrilling story. The Justice Department lawyer was arguing about a particular provision of the law, to uphold the law, and that’s the right thing to do.

But that lawyer also recognized that while the litigant deserved to lose this case, that litigant nevertheless might deserve asylum under a different provision. And the Justice Department lawyer didn’t just want to win; the lawyer wanted justice to prevail.

The court saw that, and acknowledged it, and the lawyer got a letter of commendation from Judge Guido Calabresi!

It’s beautiful to see people behave justly, and it’s beautiful to see virtue recognized and praised. Virtue doesn’t always get rewarded. It’s thrilling when it happens.

Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.