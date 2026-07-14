I’m joined by Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and the author of The Power of Habit. Charles writes for The New Yorker magazine and is a frequent contributor to CNBC, This American Life, NPR, and Frontline.
I couldn’t wait to hear his Secrets of Adulthood.
If you want more from Charles, check out his Substack newsletter: The Science of Better.
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Gretchen Rubin's Secrets of Adulthood: Live with Charles Duhigg
A recording from Gretchen Rubin's live video
Jul 14, 2026
I’m joined by Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and the author of The Power of Habit. Charles writes for The New Yorker magazine and is a frequent contributor to CNBC, This American Life, NPR, and Frontline.
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