Secrets of Adulthood

Secrets of Adulthood

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Gretchen Rubin's Secrets of Adulthood: Live with Charles Duhigg

A recording from Gretchen Rubin's live video
Charles Duhigg's avatar
Gretchen Rubin's avatar
Charles Duhigg and Gretchen Rubin
Jul 14, 2026

I’m joined by Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and the author of The Power of Habit. Charles writes for The New Yorker magazine and is a frequent contributor to CNBC, This American Life, NPR, and Frontline.

I couldn’t wait to hear his Secrets of Adulthood.

If you want more from Charles, check out his Substack newsletter: The Science of Better.

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