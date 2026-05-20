This is part two in a series about children’s literature. Every Wednesday in May, I’ll send out a post about play, reading, and the Secrets of Adulthood I’ve learned from children’s books. (In case you missed it: here’s the introduction and part one.)

Children’s literature isn’t only for children. Just as some people have a taste for mysteries, thrillers, experimental fiction, or sci-fi, some adults have a taste for children’s literature. It’s a particular kind of reading pleasure.

What does children’s and young-adult literature offer that adult fiction doesn’t? The difference between novels for adults and novels for children isn’t merely a matter of cover design, bookstore placement, and the age of the protagonist. It’s a certain quality of atmosphere. For one thing, children’s literature often deals openly with the most transcendent themes, such as the battle between good and evil and the supreme power of love. These books don’t gloss over the horror and fascination of evil, but almost always, in the end, in even the most realistic novels, good triumphs.

Even if you don’t naturally gravitate toward this genre, there are times when you might particularly enjoy reading books written for a young audience.

Here are three reasons to give children’s literature a try: