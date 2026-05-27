This is part three in a series about play, reading, and the Secrets of Adulthood I’ve learned from children’s books. (In case you missed them, read the introduction, part one, and part two.)

Most of us have the sense that reading is good for us—like getting enough sleep or eating more vegetables. And it’s true: research shows that reading benefits mental health, gives us more empathy for others, mitigates stress, sharpens memory, helps us learn, and increases our tolerance for uncertainty. One study even showed that reading books helps us live longer.

But, to be honest, while I’m gratified to know that my favorite activity is good for me, I don’t really care that it’s healthy. I read because it’s fun. My favorite thing to do on a Saturday or Sunday is to binge-read for hours. To me, reading is more fun than practically anything else.

What about you? Do you approach reading as an obligation or a delight?

If you want to make your reading experience more playful, consider these tips for amplifying the fun of reading.

Follow your tastes