This is part one of a new series, “The Fun of Children’s Literature.” Every Wednesday in May, I’ll send out a post about play, reading, and the Secrets of Adulthood I’ve learned from children’s books.

Having fun on a regular basis is a pillar of happiness. Which leads to the question: What kind of activities do you find fun? What is “play” for you?

When I resolved to have more fun during my first happiness project, it was challenging. It’s surprisingly easy to lose track of what’s fun—for us.

The fact is, nothing’s inherently fun. Wine tasting, baking bread, reading mysteries, shopping, watching sports on TV, crossword puzzles, going to concerts…none of these supposedly fun activities are fun for me.

It’s one of my Secrets of Adulthood: What’s fun for other people may not be fun for you—and vice versa. This sounds so obvious, but it was a huge revelation for me. (Even now, I have to remind myself that people go skiing because they honestly want to go skiing, not because they are made from a sterner moral fiber than I am.)

During my first happiness project, I spent time reflecting on the activities I truly enjoyed. Eventually I realized that one of my very favorite things to do was to read children’s literature—but embracing this interest took some self-acceptance. My passionate interest in kidlit didn’t fit with my idea of myself; it wasn’t sophisticated enough. I somehow felt embarrassed by my love of J. R. R. Tolkien, E. L. Konigsberg, and Elizabeth Enright.

Still, I was determined to be true to myself and embrace this quirky love. I decided to start a children’s literature reading group. After asking around, I was startled to discover that I already knew many people who shared my passion. I truly thought that I might be the only adult in New York City who read children’s books because I loved them—not because I was a publishing professional, librarian, teacher, or parent. But, as so often happens in such situations, I found out that I wasn’t alone.