Here in the United States, today is Mother’s Day.

People sometimes dismiss holidays such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as consumerist celebrations that are foisted on us by clever marketers. But I disagree.

I embrace these days as useful reminders to pause in the tumult of everyday life, to reflect lovingly and thankfully about my mother and father, as well as the mother- and father-figures in my life.

I’m a child myself, of course, and I’m also a parent. In the past few years, my relationships with my two daughters have changed. Now they’re both out of the house, and I’ve entered what many people call the “empty-nest stage” of parenting—a transition I’m rebranding as the “open-door” stage. An empty nest suggests abandonment and loss; an open door suggests new possibilities and the freedom to come and go—for my daughters, and also for my husband and me.

As we entered this family open-door phase, I wanted to impart to my daughters some of the lessons that time and experience had taught me—usually the hard way. If I could, I wanted to spare them from repeating some mistakes I’d made and challenges I’d faced.

with my daughters Eleanor and Eliza

I began to gather these “Secrets of Adulthood” to present to my daughters, and immediately I realized that even more than sharing these lessons with my daughters, I needed to remind myself of them. Too often, I had to re-learn the same lesson, over and over. So often I’ve repeated, “One of the worst uses of time is to do something well that need not be done at all” or “Nothing is more exhausting than the task that’s never started.”

I published this collection in my bestselling book Secrets of Adulthood.

In honor of Mother’s Day, here are four Secrets of Adulthood I’ve specifically learned from being a parent—the most profound personal transformation I’ve ever experienced.



One lesson I learned the hard way: I realized how useless it was to tell my daughters, “Look on the bright side!” “It’s not so bad!” “You’re not afraid of clowns!” I was trying to cheer them up, but they didn’t feel better—they felt worse. Instead, they were comforted when I said things like, “It sounds like you got really rattled during the exam,” “That comment really hurt your feelings,” or “It’s hard to memorize the multiplication tables.” After a while, I figured out the secret: “We make people happier by acknowledging that they’re not feeling happy.” One parenting conundrum puzzled me for a long time. I love my daughters with all my heart, I don’t want them to change a bit—so why was I constantly pushing and prodding them to improve? Finally, I understood: “Love is unconditional, and love is demanding. Love accepts you just as you are, and love expects the best from you.” One frustrating aspect of happiness is that we can’t make people change. As a parent, however, I discovered that when I changed myself—when I got more sleep so I was less irritable, when I gave myself more time so I wasn’t rushing around, when I kept my sense of humor—my daughters became calmer and more cheerful. I was changing myself, and my daughters responded. “We can’t make people change. But when we change, our relationships change—and so others may also change.” But the fourth and my most important Secret of Adulthood is one that I learned years ago, when my daughters were very young. I remember struggling to articulate a strange paradox that I kept experiencing as a parent: One busy Saturday or a difficult week would stretch out endlessly, but second grade would pass in a flash. I would lie in bed in the morning, overwhelmed by everything that had to happen before I got back into bed for the night—but Labor Day would come, then almost immediately it was Thanksgiving, then Fourth of July, then Labor Day again. After many attempts, I managed to put into words how we, as parents, exist in two timelines: “The days are long, but the years are short.”

Love is unconditional, and love is demanding. Love accepts you just as you are, and love expects the best from you.

These are among the Secrets of Adulthood that have meant the most to me, as a parent. When I texted my daughters to ask which of my “secrets” had proved most useful to them, Eliza replied, “You’re unique, just like everyone else,” and Eleanor replied, “Don’t expect to be motivated by motivation.” Well, it turns out they were paying attention to my life-lessons! Very gratifying.

Using Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as catalysts for reflection gave me a fresh perspective on the Secrets of Adulthood that I’ve learned from being a parent. I’m glad I found this new way to observe this annual holiday. It’s helpful to have this precise reminder to reflect. After all—and here’s a bonus Secret of Adulthood—“What can be done at any time is often done at no time.”

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Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.