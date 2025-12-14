One of my very favorite books is Viktor Frankl’s brilliant memoir, Man’s Search for Meaning (Amazon, Bookshop). Whenever I’m asked, “What’s the book that you think everyone should read?” this is the book I name.

Here’s a story from that book that has haunted me for years.

In the course of Frankl’s psychiatric practice, an elderly man came to see him. This man had remained distraught from grief since the time of his wife’s death, even though two years had passed.

Frankl asked this widower, “What would have happened…if you had died first, and your wife would have had to survive you?”

The man answered, “Oh, for her this would have been terrible; how she would have suffered!”

Frankl responded, “You see…such a suffering has been spared to her, and it was you who have spared her this suffering—to be sure, at the price that now you have to survive and mourn her.”

Photo by Finn Mund via Unsplash

The man left the office, comforted.

Frankl observes, “In some way, suffering ceases to be suffering at the moment it finds a meaning, such as the meaning of a sacrifice.”

It’s a profound observation: When our actions and experiences have meaning, our suffering is transformed.

Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.