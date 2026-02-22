I had so much fun speaking with Daniel Pink, bestselling author of seven nonfiction books on topics ranging from human motivation to the science of timing to career reinvention. Dan shared some of his best Secrets of Adulthood, including the importance of who you surround yourself with, and why we should plan less and act more.

You can watch the replay of our conversation and read some of my favorite moments below.

Plan less, act more

It’s tempting to create a perfect plan before taking action, but Dan advises jumping into action as a way of understanding. “We actually act our way into knowing, rather than know our way into acting,” he explains.

Rather than laying out a hyper-determined plan, he advocates for asking yourself: What should I do next? In many circumstances, the best course is to hit the ground running and learn along the way. “Humans understand things through doing,” Dan says. “When you’re younger you think there’s some perfect path to understanding, when the path is taking action, stumbling, falling down, getting back up, discovering things about yourself you didn’t know, discovering things about the world you didn’t know, and then just doing this the rest of your life.”

Dan shares a memory from a college class on essay-writing. He was struggling with an essay, and the professor him he was taking the wrong approach. “The problem is that you don’t know what you think,” the professor said. “Sometimes you have to write to figure it out.”

This is true of writing, and it’s also true of living. Sometimes you have to act to figure out which path you should take.

“Once you take action, you start learning things that you couldn’t before if you were just planning.”

In my experience, this is absolutely true when it comes to habit formation. People want to craft a comprehensive plan and wait for ideal circumstances before starting a habit—when really, we learn best through experience. When considering a new habit, the best time to start is always now.

Or as another one of my Secrets of Adulthood holds, we can succeed by failing.

The outsized influence of relationships

Another Secret of Adulthood from Dan: “We think that what we do is the most important thing, but actually it’s the who we do it with that’s most important.”

Like the college advice goes, “Pick the professor, not the class.” The people we choose as friends, romantic partners, and colleagues have an enormous influence on us.

This is particularly true of romantic partners: they are the weather you live in, they are the planet you’re on.

The importance of relationships came up again and again when I was studying habits for my book Better Than Before. We think of habits happening in isolation, but they’re highly contagious. For example, research shows that if one person in a couple gets develops Type 2 diabetes, the other person is more likely to get it. If one person stops smoking, the other person is more likely to stop smoking. As Dan points out, if all your friends are going hiking on the weekend, you’re probably going hiking too.

He shares a helpful question to ask yourself when making decisions:

When deciding whether to take a job, or what neighborhood to live in, or whom you want to spend time with, ask yourself: “Do I want to become more like these people?” Because inevitably you will.

Here’s my related Secret of Adulthood: “When in doubt about how to spend your precious time, money, or energy, spend it on relationships.”

Dan’s an introvert, and he has an ingenious way to hold himself accountable to attending social events—listen to the full conversation to find out what it is.

Thanks so much to Daniel Pink. I had so much fun. If you want more from Dan, check out his Substack newsletter The Pink Report, which he describes as “irregular and irreverent.” He shares advice on working smarter and living better, plus recommendations on what to read, watch, listen to, or try. It’s a fascinating newsletter.

And if you enjoyed our conversation, subscribe below so you’ll be alerted when I go live with other writers and thinkers to discuss their Secrets of Adulthood.