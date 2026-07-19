Secrets of Adulthood

Secrets of Adulthood

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Maureen Corcoran's avatar
Maureen Corcoran
1d

Re:TKU notes.

Always remember when people took time to put pen to paper. Fingers to screen ok too. It’s the time taken to reflect on gratitude.

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Maureen Corcoran's avatar
Maureen Corcoran
1d

Fantastic career advice that may sound counter cultural. Enjoying the journey is its own reward.

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