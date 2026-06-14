I had a terrific time talking with Austin Kleon, New York Times bestselling author of Don’t Call It Art: 10 Ways to Create Like a Kid Again, Steal Like an Artist, and other books about creativity in the digital age.

Austin shared his best Secrets of Adulthood, including one he learned from a four-year-old.

You can watch the replay of our conversation and read some of my favorite moments below.

Forget the noun, do the verb

Austin’s latest book is based on Secrets of Adulthood that he’s learned from kids. These lessons, from his own children or other kids, help him be a better adult and a better artist.

Austin’s number one Secret of Adulthood? “Forget the noun and do the verb.”

Austin points out that we tend to think in nouns: “I want to be a writer.” But life goes smoother, and is much more interesting, when we forget the thing we want to BE and focus on the things we want to DO.

Often, we can’t imagine where the process will take us. If we’re limited by the noun we want to become—“I want to be a painter”—we might miss all the wonderful places that doing the things we enjoy could lead.

Speaking about his own career trajectory, Austin says, “What I really knew is what I loved to do. I just spent time doing those things and I let those things talk to each other—and what emerged out of that is a life.”

This reminds me of my own advice: It’s better focus on being enthusiastic than being confident. Don’t get caught up in appearing confident to other people; think about communicating your enthusiasm. Instead of focusing on how you’re being presented, get caught up in what you’re trying to do.

And as Austin points out, enthusiasm is contagious.

Imitate a four-year-old

Here’s another Secret of Adulthood from Austin: If you are creatively blocked and not having fun in your work, a four-year-old will get you unstuck.

As he puts it, “A four-year-old is the most magical creative being that exists.”

He tells a story about how this came true for him recently, and shares how imitating children helps his own creative process:

“So much of what I do in the studio is stuff that would get me in trouble in the classroom—like doodling, daydreaming, and staring out the window. But that’s the very thing that creative work runs on: idleness, rest. Kids do that naturally! They fool around, they goof on. Some of the most creative stuff comes from when kids are supposed to do something else.”

If you are creatively blocked and not having fun in your work, a four-year-old will get you unstuck.

We also talk about why boundaries and constraints are so important to the creative process.

Plus, Austin offers a brilliant metaphor about bicycles and creativity. Listen to the full conversation to hear what it is.

Thanks so much to Austin Kleon for this conversation! If you want more from Austin, check out his Substack newsletter.

Every Friday since 2013 he’s sent out a list of 10 things worth sharing. The emails feature an eclectic mix of both Austin’s own art and writing, plus books, music, movies, and other interesting links that have inspired him.

And if you enjoyed our conversation, subscribe below so you’ll be alerted when I go live with other writers and thinkers to discuss their Secrets of Adulthood.