Are Your Life Goals Your Own—or Someone Else’s?
A recap of my conversation with Shannon Watts
Shannon Watts, author of Fired Up: How to Turn Your Spark Into a Flame and Come Alive at Any Age, joined me for my inaugural Substack Live! Shannon and I discussed some insights from each of our new books, and how we’ve arrived at several of our Secrets of Adulthood.
You can watch the replay of our conversation and read a recap of my favorite discussion …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Secrets of Adulthood to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.