For 2026, my one-word theme is “Neighbor,” so I’ve been thinking about all the different steps I could take to become more neighborly.

I’ve also been deciding on a visual symbol for “Neighbor.” In the end, I chose a pineapple, but I also considered a welcome mat, clasped hands, a cup of sugar—and Mr. Rogers. Fred Rogers was the host of the classic children’s television show, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, that ran from 1968-2001 and that can still be watched today. Each week, he asked his audience, “Please won’t you be my neighbor?”

Photo by PJ Gal-Szabo via Unsplash

So, because Mr. Rogers has been on my mind, I’ve been reflecting on one of his most famous remarks. Mr. Rogers said,

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

I’ve been thinking about that lately.

Now, a person might say, “Well, this is fine to tell kids. But we adults aren’t children; we need to face the harsh realities of the world. And sometimes people consider themselves helpers, but I don’t consider them helpers. And maybe thinking that others are helping makes some people complacent. Things are complicated.”

That’s true, that’s true. And yet…

When circumstances look dark, I do find myself taking great comfort in looking for the helpers, just like a child. And as an adult, seeing those helpers makes me want to be a helper myself.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.