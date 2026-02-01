I’ve spoken often about my “America feeling”—the feeling I get when I vote, or when I see the Statue of Liberty, or when I serve on a jury, or when I hear the song “The Farmer and the Cowman” from the musical Oklahoma!.

And no surprise, I experienced the America feeling many times when my family and I visited the World War II D-Day sites in Normandy.

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about one thing, in particular, that I saw on that trip.

We visited Omaha Beach, Utah Beach, the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, as well as sites in little French towns. It was a fascinating day—awe-inspiring. It’s hard to grasp the magnitude of what happened there in June 1944.

But I feel ideas most deeply when they come to me through words. I visit places, I see things, but in the end, it’s writing that strikes me to the core.

And that’s what happened in Normandy.

Photo via Unsplash by Martin Kurbel

I felt my America feeling most strongly, to the point that I couldn’t stop the tears coming into my eyes, when I came across a reproduction pamphlet called “A Pocket Guide to France.”

I got choked up when I read this pamphlet years ago, and tears are running down my face, right now, as I read them again.

This pamphlet was a light, pocket-sized document, which (it said) was a restricted guide issued by the War and Navy Departments in Washington D.C. for soldiers going to France. Apparently similar pamphlets were given to soldiers headed to other countries, as well.

I’m always intrigued by documents like this—how they’re written and designed—so I started reading it. I expected it to be full of bureaucratic, stuffy language, so I was surprised by its casual, slangy language. It was obviously written so young soldiers would find it easy to read. It had several typos, so I suspect it was written in haste, to be ready in time.

The brief guide included sections on the history of France, the organization of French society, the food, helpful French phrases, and the like. The guide also admonished the soldiers (at some length) to stay out of various kinds of mischief.

And here’s what really caught my eye—and this is what gave me the America feeling. It was in a section headed, “You Are a Guest of France,” where the guide addresses a question that would obviously be of great concern to the U.S. solders: How would the French people view Americans? Here’s what the guide said:

Mostly, the French think Americans always act square, always give the little fellow a helping hand and are good-natured, big hearted, and kind. They look up to the United States as the friend of the oppressed and the liberator of the enslaved. The French trust both you and your country more than they do most other men and nations. Keep that trust.

What a beautiful conception of the United States, my beloved country. That is the country I want to live in—where we work always to deserve and keep the trust of other nations, that we are friends of the oppressed, liberators of the enslaved, and that we act square, give the little fellow a helping hand, and are good-natured, big hearted, and kind.

This isn’t everyone’s great dream for the United States, but in this pamphlet from 1944, I see the articulation of my dream.

