From the time she was very small, my daughter Eliza has described stories she loves as “safe place,” and now as a family we all use that phrase.

Eliza loves anything “safe place.” Something “safe place” is something cozy, warm, happy, loving, and safe. Like the books The Borrowers (Amazon, Bookshop) or Little Women (Amazon, Bookshop)—and oddly, a book like Murder on the Orient Express (Amazon, Bookshop).

When Eliza was in college, she told me about a book she’d read for a class. She loved it so much that she wrote a note to her professor to say how much she enjoyed it. It was a real safe-place kind of book.

So with that kind of recommendation, of course, I immediately headed to the library to find a copy. It was a memoir by American poet, writer, and critic Donald Hall called String Too Short to Be Saved: Memories of a Disappearing New England (Amazon, Bookshop).

I read it, and I knew exactly why Eliza loved it. After I’d finished, I called her up to talk about it. Here’s one passage that we both loved, that captured the beautiful spirit of the book. Here, Donald Hall describes his summers with his grandparents on their farm in New Hampshire, and what he gained from that time:

When I woke every morning, I knew what the day would provide. The six days of work were followed by a Sunday when we went to church, read books, and received callers. The farm had an order to it, for the animals had to be fed and the vegetables had to be weeded and the hay had to be cut for winter. Everything done was part of a motion we didn’t control but chose to implement—a process of eating, mating, and dying. I liked the sense of necessary motion. The farm was a form: not like a set of rules on a wall, but like the symmetry of winter and summer, or like the balance of day and night over the year, June against December. My grandfather lived by the form all his life, and my summers on the farm were my glimpse of it.

I love every sentence of this passage, and especially love Hall’s use of the word “provide:” “When I woke every morning, I knew what the day would provide.”

Photo by Edward Bungert via Unsplash

It’s a beautiful book. You might enjoy it if, like Eliza and me, you like to visit that kind of safe place in your imagination.

What books, shows, or movies are “safe place” for you?

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Robert Hammond Can’t Stop Talking About

Robert Hammond is best known as the co-founder of the High Line, the elevated railway turned world-renowned park that redefined how cities imagine infrastructure, public space, and community. Now, as President of Therme US, he’s leading the development of large-scale urban bathing destinations that integrate thermal experiences, art, and nature. He also founded Culture of Bathe-ing Substack, a platform exploring how communal bathing can support social cohesion, health, and a renewed culture of care.

I asked Robert what he’s recommending most these days. Here’s what he said:

Moment of Happiness

Know Yourself Better

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned? There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to happiness. We must know ourselves and what’s right for us, because we can build a happy life only on the foundation of our own values, interests, strengths, and temperament.

Consider the question below. Perhaps it will illuminate a hidden or ignored aspect of your nature.