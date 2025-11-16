Subscribe
Navigating Group Life with Priya Parker
Our conversation about gathering, building connection, and the art of asking magical questions
19 hrs ago
•
Gretchen Rubin
and
Priya Parker
47
4
Gretchen Rubin’s Secrets of Adulthood: Live with Priya Parker
A recording from Gretchen Rubin's live video
Nov 11
•
Gretchen Rubin
and
Priya Parker
26
2
29:43
My “America Feeling” and the Statue of Liberty
One New York City landmark that I never take for granted
Nov 9
•
Gretchen Rubin
31
2
The Possibility of “Yes, And”
Talking with Christene Barberich about constraint, our connection to things, and returning to ourselves
Nov 2
•
Gretchen Rubin
and
Christene Barberich
58
2
4
October 2025
Gretchen Rubin’s Secrets of Adulthood: Live with Christene Barberich
A recording from Gretchen Rubin's live video
Oct 28
•
Gretchen Rubin
and
Christene Barberich
15
1
2
30:39
Sometimes You Have to Get Fired to Get Hired
When a disappointment becomes a gift
Oct 26
•
Gretchen Rubin
41
3
Voila! A New Collection of (Darker) Aphorisms
A special bonus for paid subscribers
Oct 22
•
Gretchen Rubin
11
2
1
Finding Your “New Playground”
My conversation with Amanda Hesser about why it’s important to struggle, ask questions, and have fun at work
Oct 19
•
Gretchen Rubin
and
Amanda Hesser
48
6
Gretchen Rubin’s Secrets of Adulthood: Live with Amanda Hesser
Why you should ask more questions—and do what’s hard to do
Oct 14
•
Gretchen Rubin
and
Amanda Hesser
41
1
21:26
Love is Demanding
A story that captures an important tension in relationships
Oct 12
•
Gretchen Rubin
30
2
Building More Roads Doesn’t Reduce Traffic. Why Not?
Robert Moses was a legendary—and controversial—urban planner.
Oct 5
•
Gretchen Rubin
29
1
2
September 2025
An 18th Century Story Reminds Me of the Immense Value of Education
On this, Samuel Johnson and I agree
Sep 28
•
Gretchen Rubin
25
1
1
